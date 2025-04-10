Uzbekistan ratifies deal to join Eurasian Development Bank

Signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the law reflects the country’s commitment to expanding its engagement with regional financial institutions.

Adoption by the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan took place on January 21, 2025, followed by Senate approval on March 18, 2025.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Management Board of the EDB, Nikolai Podguzov, stated that the bank hopes Uzbekistan will officially join the bank in early 2025.