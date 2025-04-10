KazMunayGas names new general director to lead Atyrau oil refinery

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. By the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of LLP "Atyrau Oil Refinery" (LLP "AOR"), Kuanysh Bishimov has been appointed as the new General Director (Chairman of the Board), Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

Alimuhammad Kuttumuratuly, Chief of Staff of JSC NC KazMunayGas, presented the new General Director to the staff of the enterprise.



"Kuanysh Bishimov has held various positions in the customs authorities, the Ministry of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the State Material Reserves Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. He has also served as General Director of JSC 'Petropavlovsk Heavy Machinery Plant,' Deputy Chairman of the Board of 'Atameken,' and Chairman of the Board of JSC 'NC Kazakhstan Engineering,'" the statement from KazMunayGas reads.

At the same time, the extraordinary meeting of LLP "Atyrau Oil Refinery" decided to prematurely terminate the powers of the previous General Director (Chairman of the Board), Galymzhan Zhussanbayev.

Before his new appointment, Kuanysh Bishimov served as the General Director of LLP "Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant."

The Atyrau Oil Refinery (AOR) is one of the largest oil refineries in Kazakhstan, located in Atyrau city. Established in 1978, it has become a vital part of the country’s petrochemical sector. The refinery processes locally sourced oil and produces a variety of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, and other petrochemical products.