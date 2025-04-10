Foreign ministers of South Caucasus to join regional development discussions in Türkiye

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 10. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will feature a panel discussion on "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus" on April 12, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, together with his Georgian and Armenian counterparts, Maka Bochorishvili and Ararat Mirzoyan, will participate in the panel discussion.

The discussions will include the progress in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process and the ongoing normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia, the historic opportunity to achieve stability in the South Caucasus, Georgia's growing role in regional cooperation, and important prospects for the future of the region.

It should be noted that the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF-2025) will be held on April 11-13, 2025, under the patronage of the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

