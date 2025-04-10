IMF foresees hike in Azerbaijan's nominal GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ According to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projections, Azerbaijan's nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is on track to hit the sweet spot of $78.9 billion (around 134.1 billion manat) this year, Trend reports, citing the IMF.

The IMF is betting that by 2026, Azerbaijan's nominal GDP will hit the ground running at $81.9 billion (139.2 billion manat), climbing to $85.8 billion (145.8 billion manat) in 2027, and then soaring to $90.3 billion (153.6 billion manat) in 2028, before finally reaching $95.3 billion (162.1 billion manat) by 2029.

Additionally, the IMF anticipates a steady increase in the nominal GDP of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, predicting that by 2025 it will total around 94.7 billion manat ($55.7 billion), with further growth to 102.6 billion manat ($60.3 billion) in 2026, 110.4 billion manat ($64.9 billion) in 2027, 118.8 billion manat ($69.8 billion) in 2028, and 127.9 billion manat ($75.2 billion) by 2029.

