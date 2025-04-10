Azerbaijani oil dips in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 9 decreased by $3.54 (5.2 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $64.11 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $3.56 (5.4 percent) to $62.53 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $2.98 (5.9 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $47.51 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $3.5 (5.3 percent) in price from the previous rate ($62.69 per barrel).

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel