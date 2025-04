BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin will visit Baku on April 14, Trend reports via the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, the visit will last until April 16.

“Within the visit, he will co-chair the second Malaysian-Azerbaijani political consultations together with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov,” the information says.