Israel seeks to expand railway transport ties with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with the management of the Israeli road infrastructure company Netivei Israil, the minister says in his official X page, Trend reports.

"The meeting featured presentations of projects being implemented in Israel, including urban transport management, in the automobile and railway sectors, as well as information on the application of digitalization in this area. At the same time, the Israeli side expressed interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of automobile and rail transport. An exchange of views took place on the participation of Azerbaijani companies in road transport infrastructure projects being implemented in Israel," the publication says.