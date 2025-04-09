Azerbaijan, Russia review current state of relations in Moscow talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Khalaf Khalafov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, visited Moscow on April 9 for a working visit, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

During the visit, Khalaf Khalafov held meetings with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, President's Assistant Yuri Ushakov, Chairman of the Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin, and Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Andrey Rudenko.

The discussions focused on several key issues, including Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the institutional development of CICA, and its transformation into an international organization. A particular highlight was the plan for future cooperation and the recognition of the positive dialogue between the two countries at various levels.

The importance of continuing measures to develop Azerbaijani-Russian relations, especially in the context of inter-parliamentary contacts, was emphasized. The "Declaration on Allied Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation," signed on February 22, 2022, was also highlighted as a foundation for long-term collaboration.

In addition, the current state of bilateral relations was reviewed, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to joint efforts in strengthening regional stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.

The meetings were conducted in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere.

