Azerbaijan, Moldova convene to brainstorm energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with the delegation led by the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea during his visit to the country, Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, an exchange of views was held on current and future cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.

The sides kicked around some ideas on how to broaden partnership in fields like energy efficiency, boosting renewable energy sources, and tightening up energy regulations.

During the meeting, the energy minister provided information about the work being done in Azerbaijan's natural gas and renewable energy sectors, particularly initiatives related to the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and the export of green energy to Europe.

The Green Energy Corridor, implemented between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, was discussed, along with future opportunities for cooperation in this area.

Bolea articulated the strategic focal points for collaboration, encompassing the domain of natural gas procurement.



The criticality of protracted agreements in fortifying energy resilience and promoting sustainability was underscored.



Comprehensive insights were disseminated regarding synergistic investment paradigms within the bioenergy and biogas domains in Moldova, highlighting the current green energy infrastructure and the active renewable energy bidding processes occurring within the nation.



The potential for Azerbaijani enterprises to engage in initiatives within these domains was also underscored.

