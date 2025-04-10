Turkmenistan, Italy set to explore joint projects in energy and water resources

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov met with Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli in Rome on April 9, Trend reports.

The parties discussed in detail the possibilities of collaboration in key areas such as energy, water resources, and cultural and inter-university cooperation.

Turkmenistan, holding the fourth-largest natural gas reserves in the world, is a significant partner for Italy in the energy sector. The efficient use of water resources also remains a mutual interest, particularly in the context of regional cooperation, as noted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cirielli had previously visited Turkmenistan in January 2025, and met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and Deputy Minister Ahmet Gurbanov. This demonstrates the continued development of the high-level bilateral dialog between the countries.

This meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment of Turkmenistan and Italy to further develop multifaceted cooperation that serves the interests of both countries and contributes to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.