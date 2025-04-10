Azerbaijan to be represented at European Youth Olympic Festival by 55 athletes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The meeting of the heads of missions of the European Summer Youth Olympic Festival took place in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, Trend reports with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of more than 40 countries, Azerbaijan was represented by the Chief Advisor to the Sports Department of the NOC, Vagif Aliyev.

The meeting participants, who discussed the preparations for the festival, also discussed organizational issues, the accommodation of athletes and the conditions created.

The competition will involve 55 athletes from the Azerbaijani national team in 10 sports (artistic gymnastics, judo, swimming, cycling, table tennis, athletics, badminton, taekwondo, mountain biking, shooting).

The XVIII European Youth Olympic Festival will be held from 20 to 26 July in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje, and in Osijek, Croatia.