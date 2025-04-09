UAE President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity," reads the letter.

