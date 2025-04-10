Israel expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for organizing Tel Aviv-Ankara meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Israel expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for organizing a meeting between representatives of Tel Aviv and Ankara in Baku, the publication of the Israeli Prime Minister's Press Office on X said, Trend reports.

''Pursuant to a directive from PM Netanyahu, a diplomatic-security delegation, led by National Security Council Dir. Tzachi Hanegbi, and with the participation of senior representatives from the Defense Ministry and the security services, met with a parallel Turkish delegation,'' the publication reads.

Israel thanks Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the important talks.

Each side presented its interests in the region. It was agreed to continue on the path of dialogue in order to maintain regional stability.

The representatives of Türkiye and Israel met in Baku. At the meeting, the delegations of Türkiye and Israel discussed the creation of a conflict-free mechanism in Syria.