President of Turkmenistan to attend opening of EXPO 2025 in Japan's Osaka

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhammedov will pay an official visit to Japan from April 13 through 15 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Trend reports.

The visit program includes meetings between the Turkmen president and the Emperor of Japan, as well as the Prime Minister of Japan.

The visit is seen as a significant event aimed at strengthening the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and Japan, while opening new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

The World Expo 2025 will take place from April 13 through October 13, 2025, in the Japanese city of Osaka, under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Overall, Japan’s exports to Turkmenistan in January 2025 totaled 360.78 million yen ($2.4 million), reflecting a notable decline from previous months. For comparison, exports in December 2024 amounted to 437.64 million yen ($3.3 million), while November exports were recorded at 708.18 million yen ($5.3 million). The highest export volume in 2024 was recorded in May, reaching 770.25 million yen ($5.8 million).