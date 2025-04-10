Tajikistan, IRENA putting their heads together to explore renewable energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Daler Juma, held a meeting with Gurbuz Gonul, Director of Country Engagement and Partnerships at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Trend reports via the Tajik ministry.

In the meeting, both sides shot the breeze about crucial areas of teamwork, zeroing in on the development of renewable energy sources and rolling out joint initiatives to boost Tajikistan’s energy potential.

IRENA representatives presented the agency’s strategic goals for the global transition to green energy, noting that by 2030, global renewable energy capacity is expected to increase to 11.2 terawatts (TW).

The talks also shone a light on Tajikistan’s return to the Unified Energy System of Central Asia in June 2024 — a major leap that has paved the way for boosting regional electricity trade, tightening up grid efficiency, and fortifying overall energy resilience. This integration was recognized as mutually beneficial for all participating countries.

Both parties articulated their preparedness to enhance synergistic collaboration and execute collaborative initiatives within the renewable energy sector.

