Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship sets in motion in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The 30th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicked off in Baku today, marking the beginning of a thrilling competition that promises to be a real showstopper, Trend reports.

At the competition, taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena from April 10-12, gymnasts will pull out all the stops, showcasing their talents with hoops, balls, clubs, and ribbons across various age groups.

On the inaugural day, the gymnasts competed in the children, teenagers and youth age groups.

