Trump suspends tariffs on some Countries for 90 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. US President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on import tariff increases for more than 75 countries that have asked to begin negotiations on the issue, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

He said that during this time, reduced duties of 10% will apply to them.

"I have authorized a 90 day pause, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%," he wrote.

The US President noted that this decision applies to more than 75 countries that sent their representatives to the US to conduct dialogue and did not take hostile actions.