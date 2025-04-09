Azerbaijan's MFA extends condolences to Dominican Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has expressed condolences to the Dominican Republic in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

"We express heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Dominican Republic over the collapse of the building that resulted in dozens of victims and injuries in Santo Domingo.

We wish for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragic event," the post reads.

Earlier, the roof of the "Jet Set" nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, collapsed. As a result, 124 people lost their lives, and 155 others continue to receive medical treatment in hospitals.

In response to the tragedy, President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic declared three days of national mourning. Additionally, volunteer blood donation campaigns are being held in various parts of the capital, and donor centers are in operation.

