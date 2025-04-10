Joint exercises of Azerbaijani and Kazakh navies to be held in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. As part of preparations for the joint naval exercises of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan "Caspian Breeze - 2025", staff talks were held in the maritime capital of Kazakhstan, Aktau, with the participation of representatives of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The ministry reported that during the meeting, First Deputy Commander-in-Chief – Chief of the General Staff of the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan, Captain 1st Rank Kanat Niyazbekov and Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st Rank Teymur Murshudov discussed and agreed on key organizational and tactical aspects of the upcoming exercises.

It is noted that the maneuvers will take place in the Kazakh waters of the Caspian Sea. After the ships arrive, it is planned to clarify the scenario of the exercises and detail the stages on the map.

"The deployment of ships in the area where the exercises are being conducted and the implementation of elements of joint navigation of ships during the sea crossing are envisaged. The naval personnel will work on repelling asymmetric threats, providing assistance to aircraft, ships, and vessels in distress. Live fire exercises will also be conducted at sea and air targets," the ministry said.