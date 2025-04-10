Uzbekistan, US discuss dev't of strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Uzbekistan and US discussed the development of strategic partnership, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Great pleasure to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a comprehensive exchange on the current dynamics and future direction of Uzbekistan-US strategic partnership. We covered a broad range of key areas, including strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic and investment cooperation, advancing regional connectivity, and deepening our shared commitment to security and stability in Central Asia. Appreciate United States’ strong support for the reform processes in Uzbekistan," he wrote.

In the course of the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain the positive momentum in bilateral ties through continued high-level dialogue and practical cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Framework.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meeting, held in Washington, focused on advancing the US-Uzbekistan strategic partnership. The sides reiterated the US's support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.