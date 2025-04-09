Azerbaijani coaches gather in Georgia to support young athletes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ A meeting of Azerbaijani professional sports coaches from various disciplines took place at the Azerbaijani House in Marneuli, Georgia, organized by the "Caucasus Arena" Association, which is registered with the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event, held as part of the committee's project "Promotion of Azerbaijani Realities and Cultural Heritage in Georgia," saw the participation of around 50 sports coaches and public figures.

Yaver Mammadov, the head of the "Caucasus Arena" Association, director of the Gabala Educational Center, and five-time world and Georgian kickboxing champion, emphasized that the organization's goal is to support young athletes, develop various sports disciplines, and strengthen the material and technical infrastructure. He also mentioned that projects will be launched to bring young athletes to the global level, with plans to establish cooperation with business structures and state organizations to address financial and infrastructure challenges. Currently, "Caucasus Arena" includes 85 coaches and 6,000 athletes.

Ehtibar Budagov-Elchiyev, an 18-time world record holder and vice president of the "Caucasus Arena" Association, president of the Caucasus World Records Federation, known as "The Magnet Man," and included in the Guinness Book of World Records, highlighted the ongoing work to organize competitions, including meetings in Garachop and Marneuli.

Janpolad Budagov, former head coach of Azerbaijan’s national Wushu-Sanda team, two-time world and European champion, and World Cup holder, announced the decision to establish a Wushu-Sanda Federation in the Kvemo Kartli region.

Faig Mammadov, a professional Taekwondo athlete, expressed that the creation of the "Caucasus Arena" Association is a significant event for their compatriots, assuring that athletes will achieve success by leveraging the coaches' experience.

Shahin Bakhtiyarov, the head coach of the "Inam" kickboxing club in the village of Ashaghi Goshakilse in the Bolnisi district, emphasized that training sessions are free. He added that his goal is to raise champions from the region and keep children and youth away from harmful habits, ensuring they remain healthy and strong.

