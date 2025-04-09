Expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in trade and logistics meets interests of both countries - Vice Speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. On April 9, Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Iranian interparliamentary relations Ziyafat Asgarov has met with the delegation of the Majlis of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, headed by the head of the Iranian-Azerbaijani friendship group Sodeif Badri, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis told Trend, Trend reports.

The Deputy Chairman emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic and cultural spheres. He noted that expanding cooperation in trade and logistics also meets the interests of our countries.

Ziyafat Askerov also recalled the visit of the Chairman of the Majlis of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran to Baku within the framework of the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), noting that such visits make an important contribution to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

In turn, Sodeif Badri spoke about the importance of the meetings held in Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that mutual visits will have a positive impact on strengthening not only diplomatic but also inter-parliamentary ties.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed.