Turkmenistan, Belarus solidify plans to enhance bilateral trade co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev met with Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurny on April 9, 2025, Trend reports, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

The main focus of the discussion was the analysis of the current level and potential for increasing trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belarus.

The sides exchanged views on expanding the range of goods supplied and exploring new directions for mutually beneficial trade.

Moreover, a separate topic of discussion was the participation of companies from both countries in exhibitions, fairs, and other business events held in Turkmenistan and Belarus. These events are important platforms for establishing direct contacts between business representatives, showcasing investment potential, and signing new contracts.

The work of trade houses established in both countries to promote bilateral trade and support entrepreneurs was also addressed during the meeting. Further improving the activities of these institutions and enhancing their efficiency will contribute to promoting goods and services in the markets of Turkmenistan and Belarus.

A key point of the negotiations was the confirmation of mutual interest in activating direct contacts between entrepreneurs of both countries. Establishing strong business ties, organizing joint business forums, and participating in industry conferences will support the realization of the existing potential for trade and economic cooperation.

The meeting confirmed the readiness of both sides to continue making joint efforts to strengthen and expand mutually beneficial trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Belarus.

Earlier, in March 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyyev, visited the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) to strengthen cooperation in the automotive industry.