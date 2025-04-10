Global cryptocurrency market rolling out latest price figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.
Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 10.25 percent in the last week, to $76,804.
In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value tumble by 21.77 percent over the past week, landing at $1,462.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:
|
Name
|
Value (USD)
|
Change in the last week
|
Bitcoin
|
76,804.2
|
-10.25 percent
|
Ethereum
|
1,462.78
|
-21.77 percent
|
Tether USDt
|
0.9994
|
-0.05 percent
|
XRP
|
1.7957
|
-16.09 percent
|
Solana
|
104.427
|
-18.23 percent
|
BNB
|
556.70
|
-8.42 percent
|
USDC
|
1.0005
|
+0.01 percent
|
Dogecoin
|
0.145945
|
-16.20 percent
|
Cardano
|
0.5611
|
-18.34 percent
|
TRON
|
0.228592
|
-3.94 percent
|
Pi
|
0.5650
|
-16.29 percent
|
Chainlink
|
11.21
|
-17.88 percent
|
Hedera
|
0.14861
|
-11.70 percent
|
Toncoin
|
2.9978
|
-26.87 percent
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
9.1974
|
-3.14 percent
|
Stellar
|
0.21785
|
-19.70 percent
|
Avalanche
|
16.20
|
-16.32 percent
|
Sui
|
1.9069
|
-22.52 percent
|
Litecoin
|
70.69
|
-15.54 percent
|
Shiba Inu
|
0.00001092
|
-12.58 percent
