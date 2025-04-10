Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Global cryptocurrency market rolling out latest price figures

Economy Materials 10 April 2025 04:18 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 10.25 percent in the last week, to $76,804.

In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value tumble by 21.77 percent over the past week, landing at $1,462.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name

Value (USD)

Change in the last week

Bitcoin

76,804.2

-10.25 percent

Ethereum

1,462.78

-21.77 percent

Tether USDt

0.9994

-0.05 percent

XRP

1.7957

-16.09 percent

Solana

104.427

-18.23 percent

BNB

556.70

-8.42 percent

USDC

1.0005

+0.01 percent

Dogecoin

0.145945

-16.20 percent

Cardano

0.5611

-18.34 percent

TRON

0.228592

-3.94 percent

Pi

0.5650

-16.29 percent

Chainlink

11.21

-17.88 percent

Hedera

0.14861

-11.70 percent

Toncoin

2.9978

-26.87 percent

UNUS SED LEO

9.1974

-3.14 percent

Stellar

0.21785

-19.70 percent

Avalanche

16.20

-16.32 percent

Sui

1.9069

-22.52 percent

Litecoin

70.69

-15.54 percent

Shiba Inu

0.00001092

-12.58 percent

