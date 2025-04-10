Global cryptocurrency market rolling out latest price figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has hit the airwaves.

Data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 10.25 percent in the last week, to $76,804.

In the same boat, Ethereum took a hit, seeing its value tumble by 21.77 percent over the past week, landing at $1,462.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last week:

Name Value (USD) Change in the last week Bitcoin 76,804.2 -10.25 percent Ethereum 1,462.78 -21.77 percent Tether USDt 0.9994 -0.05 percent XRP 1.7957 -16.09 percent Solana 104.427 -18.23 percent BNB 556.70 -8.42 percent USDC 1.0005 +0.01 percent Dogecoin 0.145945 -16.20 percent Cardano 0.5611 -18.34 percent TRON 0.228592 -3.94 percent Pi 0.5650 -16.29 percent Chainlink 11.21 -17.88 percent Hedera 0.14861 -11.70 percent Toncoin 2.9978 -26.87 percent UNUS SED LEO 9.1974 -3.14 percent Stellar 0.21785 -19.70 percent Avalanche 16.20 -16.32 percent Sui 1.9069 -22.52 percent Litecoin 70.69 -15.54 percent Shiba Inu 0.00001092 -12.58 percent

