Azerbaijan urges emergency probe into Armenia's alleged pollution of Araz river

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Azerbaijan has been raising concerns for years regarding the pollution of the Araz River by Armenia, but the issue has largely gone unnoticed by the international community, said Amin Mammadov, co-founder of the "Environmental Protection First" NGO Coalition, Trend reports.

Speaking at a briefing held today on the impact of Armenia’s illegal mining activities on Azerbaijan’s rivers and the ecology of the South Caucasus, Mammadov pointed out that health organizations in Iran have reported a higher risk of gastrointestinal diseases in areas near the Araz River compared to other regions.

"This is a result of Armenia’s pollution of the Araz River. Pollution has also been reported in transboundary rivers in the Karabakh region, particularly in the Okchuchay River. The situation has improved somewhat since the Second Karabakh War, but there are still ongoing issues," he added.

Mammadov further emphasized that Armenia has created conditions for foreign investors to engage in these activities.

"Local NGOs in Armenia have protested these actions, but some media outlets have faced pressure for exposing the truth, making it difficult for them to share detailed information.

As a civil society, we urge Armenia to establish the necessary conditions for international monitoring," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel