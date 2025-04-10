Azerbaijan, Switzerland exchange expertise on monetary policy strategies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) discussed various monetary policy strategies, monetary policy analysis and forecasting practices, and exchanged views on monetary operations, Trend reports via the CBA.

Thus, an experience exchange visit of the Central Bank employees to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) took place.

The meetings held between the SNB and the Central Bank representatives also discussed the importance of a balanced real interest rate in the effective implementation of monetary policy in the face of changes in the global and domestic economic environment and its impact on financial stability.

In addition, the SNB's analysis and forecasting system, model portfolio, use of the statistical base, as well as the implementation of the SNB's monetary policy decisions, interest rate regulation, standing facilities, and open market operations were also exchanged.

Moreover, it's planned to continue discussions between the parties on the above-mentioned areas in the coming periods.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel