China’s YTO Express unveils ambitious plan for game-changing logistics hub in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. Kazpost and Chinese YTO intend to establish an industrial park near the sorting hub in the Almaty region, Trend reports.

This initiative was discussed between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Yu Huijiao, Chairman of the Board of YTO Express.

“The main goal of this project is to develop a modern and efficient courier delivery network in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries. This year, construction of a sorting hub is planned to begin in the Almaty region, which will reduce delivery times for postal shipments,” the press service of President Tokayev reported.

In the course of the meeting with the Chinese YTO chairperson, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the strategic importance of such joint projects and noted that they should serve as a model for effective cooperation between the state and international business.

YTO Express, officially known as YTO Express Group Co., Ltd., is a prominent Chinese express delivery and logistics company founded on May 28, 2000. Headquartered in Shanghai, it offers a comprehensive range of services, including regional same-day delivery, nationwide next-day delivery, international small parcel delivery, and various logistics solutions.