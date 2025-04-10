Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan's national carrier revives direct flights to Russia's Krasnoyarsk

Tajikistan Materials 10 April 2025 12:15 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Somon Air

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 10. Tajikistan's Somon Air airline resumes regular flights on the Dushanbe – Krasnoyarsk – Dushanbe route starting from April 14, Trend reports via the company.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft. The departure time from Dushanbe is scheduled for 01:30 PM, and from Krasnoyarsk at 08:50 PM local time. The flight duration from Dushanbe to Krasnoyarsk is 3 hours and 45 minutes, and the return flight will take 4 hours.

Somon Air, a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has operated internationally since 2008. The fleet consists of Boeing 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft. Somon Air currently operates regular flights between Tajikistan and Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

