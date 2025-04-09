Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President,

It is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity," reads the letter.

