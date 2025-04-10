Kazakhstan's nuclear power ambitions set to boost bilateral ties with Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. The construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is expected to become one of the country’s major projects, said Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Nurtleu pointed out that Russia is a big fish in Kazakhstan's pond, serving as one of its key trade partners and the largest investor in the mix.



"By the end of 2025, Russia will be ranked second after the Netherlands, and based on the upcoming results, I believe Russia will become the top investor. Around $4 billion has already been invested. Trade is progressing well; according to Kazakhstan's statistics, last year we traded $28 billion. Our target was to reach $30 billion. I believe this year we will exceed $30 billion, and we are fully prepared for that," he said.

He also highlighted that Kazakhstan and Russia are engaged in over 170 collaborative enterprises.



"Regarding investment projects, I would like to emphasize that we have many joint and large-scale projects with Russian businesses, with over 170 enterprises set to be launched in the near future. These projects are strategically important, covering areas such as transport and logistics, energy, metallurgy, machine engineering, industry, and agriculture," Nurtleu added.

In turn, Lavrov underscored that Kazakhstan represents a resilient partner and strategic ally within the geopolitical landscape of Russia.

"We have traditionally supported each other, both in resolving bilateral matters and on the international stage. The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan always lead by example, demonstrating how to find agreements that strike a balance of interests and are mutually beneficial," Lavrov stated.



He also highlighted that the upcoming opening of the Russian Consulate General in Aktau further reflects the strengthening of bilateral ties.



"I know preparations are nearly complete. We are grateful to our Kazakh colleagues for addressing all related issues. I am confident that the opening of the Consulate General in the Mangistau region will provide new opportunities for strengthening regional connections between our countries. This has become a longstanding tradition. The regions cooperate closely and regularly hold interregional forums," Lavrov added.

To note, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty, where on April 11, he will attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the CIS and meet with foreign ministers from Russia and Central Asia.

