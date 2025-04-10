Iran signals possible rupture of co-op with IAEA amid diplomatic tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Iran may expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and halt its cooperation with the agency, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor on political affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to Shamkhani, such a move could be seen as a response to ongoing foreign threats against Iran and its measures to prepare for potential military aggression.

He further emphasized that Iran might also consider relocating its enriched uranium to secure and undisclosed locations within the country.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

On March 30, US President Donald Trump said that Iran would face unprecedented bombing if Tehran did not agree to a deal on its nuclear program.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

US President Donald Trump announced that discussions between Iran and the US would take place directly. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi clarified that the talks would be held indirectly in Oman on April 12.

