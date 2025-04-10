Azerbaijan's AERA, WB focus on energy sector partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), Samir Akhundov, hosted a delegation led by the World Bank's (WB) Practice Manager Stephanie Gil on April 9, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on consultations regarding support areas proposed by the World Bank, and also touched upon the activities of the Energy Efficiency Fund (EEF).

The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) was founded by Presidential Decree No. 1750 on December 22, 2017. AERA was established from the State Energy Control Department and the State Gas Control Department, functioning as a public legal organization under the Ministry of Energy. The agency initiated its activities in April 2018 and is organized to encompass its board, in addition to departments, divisions, sectors, and branches that constitute the agency’s staff. AERA regulates, including governmental oversight, firms involved in the delivery of electricity, heat, and gas, and supervises consumer issues.

AERA collaborates with the World Bank under the "Expansion of Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Project in Azerbaijan" (AZURE) framework.

