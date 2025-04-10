Kazakhstan's President Tokayev to visit Russia in fall 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make a state visit to Russia in the fall of 2025, announced Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports.

"The year is shaping up to be both interesting and dynamic. We are planning that the upcoming visit, scheduled for the fall, will be a significant milestone for Kassym-Jomart Kemelievich. We are putting in serious effort to prepare for and carry out the state visit," Nurtleu stated.

He also articulated his appreciation to the Russian counterparts for their collaborative efforts and facilitation in orchestrating the forthcoming event.

Today, a meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Kazakhstan took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where both parties highlighted progress in bilateral relations, focusing on both economic and intergovernmental developments.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel