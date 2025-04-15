China’s new ambassador to Azerbaijan assumes duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. China's new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei has arrived in Baku to begin fulfillment of her diplomatic duties, Trend reports via the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan

Lu Mei was met at the airport by a representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and diplomats of the Chinese Embassy in Baku.

Ambassador Lu Mei made a statement at the airport, in which she noted that China and Azerbaijan are sincere and trusting friends, equal and mutually beneficial partners. Under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, cooperation between the countries in all fields has been continuously deepening.

“At this important moment, I am honored to be appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan. I intend to follow the important agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and work together with representatives of various segments of Azerbaijani society to deepen pragmatic cooperation, strengthen mutual understanding between the peoples and bring the strategic partnership between Beijing and Baku to a new level,” the ambassador stated.

Welcoming Ambassador Lu Mei, the representative of the Azerbaijani side noted that the government, parliament, and ruling party of the country attach great importance to cooperation with China.