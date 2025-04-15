Uzbek MP spotlights importance of security cooperation between Turkic countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Regular dialogue should be maintained on political and security issues within the framework of inter-parliamentary cooperation among Turkic countries, Chairman of the Committee on Defense and Security of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan Kutbiddin Burkhanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments.

"Given the complex and multipolar international environment, it is especially important for the defense and security committees of the Turkic states' parliaments to deepen regional cooperation in the joint fight against global threats such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity," the MP noted.

According to him, Uzbekistan has already rolled up its sleeves and taken a few strategic steps to keep the wolves at bay when it comes to national security.

"One of the key initiatives was the adoption in 2023 of the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy, which outlines priorities such as protecting national security and territorial integrity, maintaining peace and harmony in society, strengthening the defense potential of the country, developing the armed forces, and implementing digital technologies," Burkhanov also said.

He added that, based on this strategy, Uzbekistan is focusing on enhancing its military-scientific and industrial potential, improving the combat readiness of the army, equipping it with modern weapons and technologies, and training personnel.

