TURKPA countries forge stronger ties with broad cooperation - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Multifaceted cooperation is implemented between Turkic states within the framework of TURKPA, the organization's Secretary General, Mehmet Süreyya said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments on the topic "Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among Turkic States: The Role of Parliaments".

"The Permanent Commission contributes to deepening cooperation between parliaments by developing model laws in various areas—from legal issues to international relations and economics, from socio-cultural and humanitarian spheres to environmental protection and healthcare," Süreyya mentioned.

The official emphasized the importance of meetings between the relevant committees of Turkic parliaments, which have become an integral part of the cooperation mechanism within TURKPA.

"I'm convinced that the meetings of the chairpersons of the defense and security committees of the parliaments of the member states, which will continue in the future, will make a significant contribution not only to the development of interaction within TURKPA but also to strengthening the security of our states and the region as a whole," the secretary general noted.

According to him, the cooperation of Turkic countries, based on common history, culture, language, and values, turns the Turkic world into a growing center of power.

