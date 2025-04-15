Azerbaijan's CBA reports major leap in its securities portfolio in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15.​ Azerbaijan's securities portfolio in 2024 has seen a significant increase of 32 percent compared to the end of 2023, reaching a volume of 2.3 billion manat ($1.35 billion), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

"The share of the securities portfolio in total assets has also risen, growing from 14.4 percent to 17.7 percent. A notable portion of this increase came from investments in US government securities, which saw a growth of 1.37 billion manat ($805.8 million), accounting for 60 percent of the overall increase in the securities portfolio.

To manage liquidity risks associated with foreign currencies, the CBA has implemented the relevant Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) requirement for banks, encouraging them to hold foreign currency funds in highly liquid assets. Additionally, in the context of high interest rates, investments in government securities of the Ministry of Finance have grown by 31 percent (1.1 billion manat, $647 million) in 2024 compared to the previous year. According to the yield curve forecast for 2024, there has been an increase across all maturity segments compared to the end of 2023," the statement said.

