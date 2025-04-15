Group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan's Baku for rehabilitation program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Another group of children from Ukraine has arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev wrote on his Facebook, Trend reports.

“Yesterday, a new group of Ukrainian children - children of prisoners of war, missing and fallen defenders of Ukraine arrived in Azerbaijan for rest and rehabilitation. The group was met by a team of the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan, headed by the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations “Ukraine-Azerbaijan”, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Alibala Magerramzade.

Children will have an opportunity to undergo rehabilitation in the Guba sanatorium, discover the beauty of Azerbaijani culture, as well as visit the Ukrainian Center in Baku and the sights of Baku. This is the ninth group of children from Ukraine who came to Azerbaijan for recreation and rehabilitation during the years of full-scale war,” he said.