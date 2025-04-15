Azerbaijan’s banking sector continues growth amid rising deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The banking sector in Azerbaijan has experienced persistent expansion attributable to ongoing economic dynamism and a notable augmentation in the term deposit portfolio, said Aliyar Mammadyarov, the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports.

In a press conference today on financial stability, Mammadyarov shared that during 2024, the banking sector's assets saw a healthy bump of eight percent, climbing to a whopping 53 billion manat ($31.1 billion).

"Liabilities also rose by eight percent, reaching 46.4 billion manat ($27.2 billion). Consequently, the banking sector's depth metric, quantified by the assets-to-GDP ratio, experienced an uptick of two percentage points, culminating in a total of 42 percent," he added.

