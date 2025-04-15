Turkish official limns Turkic world solidarity as guarantee to global security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. We welcome the ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia; this process is of strategic importance for the region as a whole, Hulusi Akar, Chair of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly and former Minister of National Defense of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments on the topic "Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among Turkic States: The Role of Parliaments."

According to him, Ankara has been keeping a close eye on the growing diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan lately and is all in on this development.

Akar also said that the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between the parties is not only important for bilateral relations but also a promising and crucial development for the future of the South Caucasus region as a whole.

"This agreement will not only put an end to the long-standing tensions in the South Caucasus but will also strengthen the environment of stability and security in the region, creating new opportunities for partnership and cooperation," the MP noted.

He emphasized that ensuring sustainable peace in the region is one of the main conditions for development not only in military and political terms, but also in economic, social, and cultural spheres.

"Türkiye has always been a supporter of regional stability and peace based on mutual respect and will continue to be committed to this position. Boosting unity and solidarity in the Turkic world poses global value not only culturally and historically but also from a security and strategic perspective," Akar concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel