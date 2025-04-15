Albania to host 12th meeting of Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The 12th meeting of the Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF) of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member countries will be held in Albania, Trend reports.

This information has been announced at the 11th BRAF meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 11th meeting of the Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF) of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member countries, organized by the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, has begun its work in Baku .

The BRAF is a key player in the regional arena, designed to open the floodgates for dialogue and cooperation among the broadcasting regulatory authorities of the region's countries, paving the way for a rich exchange of ideas and experiences.

The event brought together around 30 heads and authorized representatives of the audiovisual media regulatory bodies from Serbia, Romania, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Moldova, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, as well as officials from the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Media Development Agency, and media representatives.

