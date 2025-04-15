Northern Cyprus MP depicts TURKPA as unique platform integrating objectives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The challenges of the new era, such as cybersecurity, energy security, and combating natural disasters, are forcing the entire Turkic world to unite around common goals, Chairperson of the Legal, Political Affairs, Foreign Relations, and Defense Committee of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Assembly Yasemin Ozturk, Trend reports.

She made the remark said at the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments on the topic "Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation among Turkic States: The Role of Parliaments".

The MP drove home the point that Northern Cyprus is a vital cog in the wheel of the political, economic, and cultural unity of the Turkic world.

"The ties of the Turkish people of Northern Cyprus with the Turkic world are strong, based on common roots, history, and values, and this unity should manifest not only in cultural relations but also in strategic cooperation. Our shared history, language, and cultural unity reveal our mutual equality in the fields of defense and security as well.

In this regard, the continued development of healthy dialogue among Turkic states and the establishment of a common infrastructure in the defense industry are of strategic importance," Ozturk mentioned.

She expressed confidence that bolstering Northern Cyprus's cultural connections with the Turkic world will pave the way for stronger cooperation among the Turkic peoples and help lay the groundwork for their shared future.

The TURKPA is an international organization comprising some of the Turkic countries. It was founded on November 21, 2008, in Istanbul, Türkiye. The General Secretariat is in Baku. The member countries are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye, while Hungary and Northern Cyprus are observers.

