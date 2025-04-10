Western Azerbaijan Community spreads its appeal as UN General Assembly's official document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The appeal of the Western Azerbaijan Community has been distributed as an official document of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via the community's statement.

The statement recalled the online holding of an international conference themed "Refugees and Women" on March 1, 2025, at the initiative of the Western Azerbaijan Community's Women's Council.

"The purpose of the conference, organized on the eve of March 8—International Women's Day—was to draw the attention of the international community to the violations of the rights of women in Western Azerbaijan, who became victims of ethnic cleansing and were deprived of the opportunity to return to their homes. An appeal to the international community was adopted on behalf of the conference participants.

This appeal was distributed as an official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council. Distribution as an official document at the level of the highest UN bodies plays an important role in raising international awareness of the issue of Western Azerbaijan.

The Western Azerbaijan Community continues to make efforts to promote the right to return and highlight related humanitarian issues," the statement reads.

To note, the Western Azerbaijan Community is the legal successor of the organization established as the “Azerbaijan Refugee Society” on December 28, 1989. The Western Azerbaijan Community is engaged in safeguarding the rights of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly displaced from Armenia. The community has endorsed the "Concept of Return," which aims to facilitate the peaceful, safe, and dignified repatriation of Azerbaijanis displaced from present-day Armenia.

