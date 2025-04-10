Snam confirms May launch of Ravenna LNG terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Snam's Ravenna offshore regasification terminal, located 8.5 kilometers off Punta Marina, is set to begin commercial operations in early May, following the arrival of the first U.S. LNG cargo on April 3, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a site visit by Italy’s Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Emilia-Romagna Region President Michele de Pascale.

Snam CEO Stefano Venier confirmed the timeline for the facility’s entry into operation and highlighted its role in strengthening Italy’s energy security. The BW Singapore floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), acquired by Snam in 2022, has a capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year. Together with other terminals, it will increase Italy’s total regasification capacity to 28 billion cubic meters—matching Italy’s former gas imports from Russia in 2021.

In 2024, LNG accounted for 25% of Italy’s gas demand. So far in 2025, 45 LNG shipments from six countries have arrived in Italy, underscoring LNG’s role in diversifying supply.

The project represents an investment of over 1 billion euros and involved up to 1,200 workers during construction. Annual operating costs are expected to generate 20-30 million euros for local services and monitoring. Snam emphasized its use of existing infrastructure and sustainable construction practices, including trenchless pipeline installation and extensive environmental monitoring.

The Ravenna terminal is the fifth LNG terminal in Italy and will support the country’s broader energy diversification strategy amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.