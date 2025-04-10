First President of Kazakhstan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

May acts of kindness and prayers made during the month of Ramadan be accepted. May this holiday bring abundance to every family. May our Great Maker illuminate our souls with the spirit of faith, grant our countries peace, and our peoples solidarity.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on the occasion of this holiday that promotes high values, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.