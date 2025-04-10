EBRD expands its portfolio of projects in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10. As of February 28, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds an active loan portfolio of 265 million euros for its projects in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

As of the reporting date, the EBRD is involved in 86 active projects.

The majority of the funding - about 72 percent, or 192 million euros - has been allocated to sustainable infrastructure. Approximately 14 percent, or 37 million euros, has been directed to financial institutions, with the remaining 14 percent, also totaling 37 million euros, going to the corporate sector.

In 2024, the EBRD invested 52 million euros in 22 projects in Kyrgyzstan, with nearly 54 percent of that amount supporting green economy initiatives. An additional 16.7 million euros was secured from co-financiers.

Since its operations began in Kyrgyzstan three decades ago, the EBRD has invested over 1 billion euros in 259 projects.