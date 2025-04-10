Azerbaijani expert narrates nation's water supply potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The overall volume of water reserves in Azerbaijan's reservoirs currently stands at 18 billion cubic meters, Sarvan Aghayev, the chief consultant of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan, said in a statement to Trend.

According to him, this is seen as a silver lining for the country’s water supply.

He further indicated that the principal hydrological storage systems in Azerbaijan are presently at full capacity.

"This is also due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers. Given the rainy days in spring, we have somewhat reduced the amount of water to maintain the proper level in the reservoirs," he explained.

Aghayev articulated that the Sarsang Reservoir, the preeminent hydrological asset in the recently liberated territories, possesses an ample volume of water resources.

