Turkmenistan reaffirms commitment to WTO integration in Geneva meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. On April 9, 2025, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Khodjamurad Geldymuradov, held a meeting with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Geneva, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current cooperation and possible forms of further collaboration between Turkmenistan and the WTO, including issues related to Turkmenistan's accession process to the organization.

The Director-General of the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala, highly appreciated Turkmenistan's efforts and professionalism in matters concerning its WTO accession. Okonjo-Iweala also expressed her gratitude to Turkmenistan's leadership—President Serdar Berdymukhammedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov—for their strategic support in this regard.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation within the steps Turkmenistan is taking on its path to integration into the multilateral trading system.

Meanwhile, a seminar on national industrial and trade policy related to Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was held in Ashgabat on February 26-27.