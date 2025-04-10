Bakcell’s car numbered 55 in prestigious speed race (PHOTO/VIDEO)

With the support of innovation and speed leader Bakcell, Azerbaijani pilot Gulhuseyn Abdullayev delivered a remarkable performance at the Gulf Radical Cup held in Dubai from April 4 to 6. Representing Bakcell brand, the 27-year-old sportsman impressed with his robust performance in all stages of the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that he competed with car number 55, which reflected Bakcell’s brand identity — a vehicle equipped with a 1.5-liter engine producing 232 horsepower.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first and largest private telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, currently providing innovative, high-quality, and fast telecommunications services to more than three million customers. The company contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through artificial intelligence solutions and is one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bakcell is part of “NEQSOL Holding”, an international group of companies operating in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction sectors in various countries around the world.