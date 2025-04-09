UAE Vice President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President.

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

I pray Allah the Almighty to grant you good health and happiness, and to the Islamic Ummah prosperity," reads the letter.

